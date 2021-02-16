Sarah Jane Dias: Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles
Her tryst with the web platform began back in 2017 when the digital wave was in its nascent stage, and Sarah Jane Dias is happy that she took the plunge way before a lot of actors.
The actor, whose maiden web project was Inside Edge, says, “I am all for the avant-garde. I like to try new things, I have always been that person. I am never afraid to go where no one dares to go. And thus being a part of a web was a no brainer for me.”
Further lauding the OTT platforms, Dias, who has been a part of shows like Time Out and Tandav, says that it is a very good time for actors.
“The OTTs have taken the game to the next level with their content. I am incredibly proud to be a part of it way back. It was not even like a choice. It was a natural step. I feel very privileged to be in this position,” adds the 38-year-old.
Slamming those who had the perception that actors who were not getting work in films were heading the OTT way, Dias says, “I think the people who said that are people who are the naysayers, people who are you always have one negative person. These are people are not forward thinkers; anybody who has slightly forward thinking would know that OTT is the future. People who said otherwise have been looking at it from a very pessimistic point of view. I never said that. Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles.”
The actor says the same was said about a lot of actors who started doing projects on TV.
“Even before when people started doing TV, there were some who were like usko film mein kaam nahi mil raha iss liye TV kar raha hai. It is a very small thinking. If they knew nothing that was going on in the word, they would know better,” she concludes.
