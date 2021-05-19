Sardar Ka Grandson: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi, Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor as his film releases on Netflix

Arjun Kapoor’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora cheered for him as his new film, Sardar Ka Grandson, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday. His half-sister Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share her selfie with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor as they watched the film at home. “Now streaming. The only family almost as mad as ours #SardarKaGrandson,” she wrote.

Malaika posted a picture as she watched Sardar Ka Grandson and added the ‘watch now’ gif. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, meanwhile, called it a ‘wholesome’ entertainer. She shared a poster of the film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “We can all do with some heartwarming, feel-good, wholesome entertainment right about now and this movie hits all those spots. Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too.”

Arjun’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor, shared a picture of her family watching the film and wrote on Instagram, “Whoooot whooot ! Now streaming on @netflix_in #sardarkagrandson @arjunkapoor #MyDayIsSorted.”

Sardar Ka Grandson, directed by Kaashvie Nair, also features Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari make cameo appearances in the film, which is about a man trying to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home in Lahore, after she is denied a visa to go to Pakistan herself.

Earlier, Arjun said in a statement that Sardar Ka Grandson ‘connected to (his) soul’ and said that Neena’s character was very similar to his own maternal grandmother. Addressing his director, he said, “You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly because of the story’s uncanny similarity with my grandparents’ lives in various ways. Moreover, the character of Sardar in the film is very similar to my Nani. She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions and memories some mine some theirs.”