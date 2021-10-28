Satish Kaushik on his first National Film Award: Lucky to be still here and still be relevant

Satish Kaushik is a happy man, having won his first National Award for his Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nai Hoti. The actor, who also produced the film about a girl’s struggle to study and become an IPS Officer, says this win gives him the impetus to tells more such relevant stories.

“I am very happy about it, also happy because out conviction worked. Getting due for your hard work and belief is quite exciting. I believe that Haryanvi films should come to the fore now... This is also my first National award, I am very happy that it is in the language that is mine. It has boosted my morale to make more films in this language,” the 65-year-old tells us.

The film won Best Feature Film in Haryanvi Language at 67th National Film Awards.

“It’s important for Haryana, as people are trying to break the notion about the state on difficulties girls face. We worked for a goal that this story should be told from Haryana. It is a great language. I belong to Haryana. My roots are in Haryana and I still have my ancestral house in Haryana,” he adds.

Kaushik feels that even after being the business for over 40 years, a win is always special.

“I have done everything, from acting, directing, to production in films, TV, OTT. I am a very passionate guy and I love movies and I am made for movies. I just want to tell stories. I am lucky I chose this profession and that I am still here and working and am relevant. Getting this recognition is a great support and shows that people believe in you and you can still tell stories you want to,” says the Kaagaz helmer.

Kaushik goes on to point how Haryanvi language is gaining mainstream prominence, and Haryana is finding a place in severan Hindi films, including Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Sultan and Dangal (both 2016), among other.

“Haryanvi cinema is also now getting more popular. Now there Haryana Film Policy, which aims to create awareness about cinema from the state. In 2020, I was also made Chairman of Haryana Film Promotion Board, which is a big responsibility. Because of Covid not much work could be done but the CM of Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) called me back a few days ago and told me to take it forward now,” he shares.