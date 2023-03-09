Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Satish Kaushik wanted to become fit, act and direct more

Satish Kaushik wanted to become fit, act and direct more

bollywood
Updated on Mar 09, 2023 06:52 PM IST

In an unpublished interview of his to HT City on February 12, Kaushik had mentioned how a career in films required one to be fit and active.

File photo of actor-director Satish Kaushik exercising at a gym in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT)
File photo of actor-director Satish Kaushik exercising at a gym in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT)
ByDeep Saxena

The death of Satish Kaushik after suffering a heart attack yesterday has left his fans and peers in shock. The late actor-director was on a mission to become fitter in order to sustain longer in the industry, and had lost “eight kilos in three weeks”.

In January, Kaushik had posted a video of him sweating it out at the gym. “I know hard work will pay... loving yourself is the motivation this year,” he had captioned it.

In an unpublished interview of his to HT City on February 12, Kaushik had mentioned how a career in films required one to be fit and active.

“Now that I have put out some videos (of him working out) on social media, I have a responsibility to become fit. It received over a million views, so many people liked and commented [on it]. That’s a big motivation. I have to act, direct and run my business (mobile theatres), so this (becoming fitter) is very important,” he had said at the time, adding, “I have already lost eight kilos in three weeks and I have to shed more. I have done it earlier as well.”

“I had a realisation that I need to reinvent with time. I do this to keep up with today’s generation and to repackage myself accordingly,” Kaushik had said in another interview in July 2022, during the shoot of Kaagaz 2 in Lucknow. The film starts his close friend Anupam Kher in lead with Darshan Kumar and has been directed by VK Prakash.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out