Satish Kaushik wanted to become fit, act and direct more

The death of Satish Kaushik after suffering a heart attack yesterday has left his fans and peers in shock. The late actor-director was on a mission to become fitter in order to sustain longer in the industry, and had lost “eight kilos in three weeks”.

In January, Kaushik had posted a video of him sweating it out at the gym. “I know hard work will pay... loving yourself is the motivation this year,” he had captioned it.

In an unpublished interview of his to HT City on February 12, Kaushik had mentioned how a career in films required one to be fit and active.

“Now that I have put out some videos (of him working out) on social media, I have a responsibility to become fit. It received over a million views, so many people liked and commented [on it]. That’s a big motivation. I have to act, direct and run my business (mobile theatres), so this (becoming fitter) is very important,” he had said at the time, adding, “I have already lost eight kilos in three weeks and I have to shed more. I have done it earlier as well.”

“I had a realisation that I need to reinvent with time. I do this to keep up with today’s generation and to repackage myself accordingly,” Kaushik had said in another interview in July 2022, during the shoot of Kaagaz 2 in Lucknow. The film starts his close friend Anupam Kher in lead with Darshan Kumar and has been directed by VK Prakash.