Entertainment / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi asks trolls to 'just chill' after Javed Akhtar's dig at Shashi Tharoor's Hindi
Shabana Azmi asks trolls to ‘just chill’ after Javed Akhtar’s dig at Shashi Tharoor’s Hindi

Shabana Azmi defended Javed Akhtar from trolls and said that his comment about Shashi Tharoor’s Hindi ‘was in pure jest’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Shabana Azmi had a message for those trolling Javed Akhtar for his comment about Shashi Tharoor’s Hindi.

Actor Shabana Azmi asked trolls to relax after they took umbrage at her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar’s dig at politician Shashi Tharoor. On Monday, Shashi surprised his Twitter followers by sharing a video of himself singing Kishore Kumar’s Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se at an event. Javed poked fun at his pronunciation of some Hindi words.

Reacting to Shashi’s video, Shabana tweeted, “Shashi! That’s lovely.” In a follow-up post, she wrote, “And all those trolls just chill. Shashi Tharoor is a good friend and Javed’s remark was in pure jest!”

While sharing the video of himself singing a Hindi classic, Shashi said that it was ‘unrehearsed and amateur’. “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!” he wrote.

Javed, replying to the tweet, wrote, “Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too.”

This is not the first time Shabana has come to Javed’s defence. Last year, after a Twitter user suggested that he was not the recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award 2020 but only one of the nominees, she called it a ‘preposterous claim’.

Reacting to a WhatsApp screenshot shared on Twitter, which claimed that Javed mistook his nomination for an actual victory and announced the news, Shabana wrote, “This is patently untrue! We have an email from Richard Dawkins on 5th June offering the award and also from Robyn Blumner who heads the Centre for Inquiry, USA. I feel sad for these pathetic trolls who do not care that they will stand exposed in seconds for such a preposterous claim.”

Also see: Javed Akhtar pokes fun at Shashi Tharoor's Hindi as he sings Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se at event. Watch

Shabana was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar historical fiction series The Empire, which traces the rise of the Mughal empire. The show also stars Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea and Rahul Dev.

Shabana will be seen next in a short film titled Sheer Qorma, in which she stars alongside Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker. The same-sex love story, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, has been screened at several film festivals globally but is yet to be released in India.

