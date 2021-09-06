Javed Akhtar pokes fun at Shashi Tharoor's Hindi as he sings Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se at event. Watch

Member of Parliament and author Shashi Tharoor shared a rare treat for his followers on Monday. He posted a video of himself on Twitter as he sang classic Hindi song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se at an event.

In his tweet, he wrote, “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!” Though Shashi got all the lyrics right, his pronunciation of some Hindi words could have done with some help.

Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021

Lyricist Javed Akhtar noticed it too. Poking fun at Shashi, he left a reply on Shashi's tweet. “Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too,” he wrote. Many were tickled by Javed's reply. “But you got to give him his confidence, sporting spirit, and the sheer joie de vivre he has.. marvellous,” wrote one, after sharing a rolling with laughter emoji. “Sir.. you are great... What a sense of humour,” wrote another.

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se was part of 1974 movie Ajnabee, starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. It was directed by Shakti Samanta.

Javed Akhtar has been caught up in another controversy these days after he compared Taliban's rule over Afghanistan to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). “Just like the Taliban desire an Islamic State, there are those here who want a Hindu Rashtra. They have the same mindset, be it Muslims, Christians, Hindus or Jews. What the Taliban is doing is barbaric, of course, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are the same. However, India will never become a Talibani country because majority of the people in our country are extremely tolerant and decent,” he had remarked.

His remarks didn’t go down well with many, including Ram Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kadam, a BJP MLA, has warned Akhtar’s films will not be allowed to release in Maharashtra till he issues an apology. A Mumbai-based lawyer, too, has filed a police complaint against the lyricist.