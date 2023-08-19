Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar have a reunion with Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan in Khandala: We are neighbours but…

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor-wife Shabana Azmi recently spent an evening with Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan at the latter's Khandala home. The couples were also joined by some common friends. Shabana shared a picture from the reunion and mentioned that despite being neighbours in Mumbai, they mostly meet, when they are in Khandala. Also read: Shabana Azmi on Javed Akhtar's reaction to her kiss with Dharmendra in RRKPK: What bothered him was… Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan with Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Khandala.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Enjoying a lovely evening at Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan’s lovely home in Khandala . We are neighbours in Mumbai too, but we meet up far more often in Khandala. 2 hours away from Mumbai and it becomes a different world!”

Richa Chadha reacted to the picture, commenting, “You all look (fire emojis). ” A fan commented on her post, “Your description/photo captions are also so nice. We can feel a smile In your talks.” Another said, “very nice”. Many shared heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Rakesh Roshan is currently planning to shoot Krrish 4. He had last directed Kaabil, starring his son Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Shabana's trip to Melbourne

Shabana was recently in Melbourne for the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She was in Australia for the screening of her film Ghoomer and also hoisted the tricolour as part of the Independence Day celebration at the festival.

On receiving the opportunity to hoist the tri-colour in Australia, Shabana said according to ANI, "To be having this honour to hoist the Indian flag, the flag that I’m so proud of, the flag all of us present today are proud of in Melbourne is an honour I never believed I could have. I would like to reiterate that we are here to celebrate Indian cinema in Melbourne, and I truly believe that art knows no boundaries and cinema can be an instrument for social change."

Shabana's films

Shabana plays the role of a paraplegic cricketer's (Saiyami Kher) mother in Ghoomer, which stars Abhishek Bachchan as the coach. The film released in theatres on Friday.

Shabana was also seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

