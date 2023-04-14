Shabana Azmi says Satish Kaushik contemplated suicide after his first directorial failed: 'He was a dukhi aatma'

Shabana Azmi has said that Satish Kaushik was contemplating suicide, right after his film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failed to work at the box office. She was speaking at the musical event that Anupam Kher organised to commemorate 67th birth anniversary of the late actor. This marked his first birth anniversary after his death early last month in Delhi. (Also read: Neena Gupta, Rani Mukerji, Anupam celebrate Satish Kaushik birth anniversary)

Satish Kaushik made his directorial debut with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam hosted the musical night and paid tribute to his late friend Satish Kaushik on Thursday. Apart from Anupam and Shabana, celebrities such as lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Neena Gupta, and Johnny Lever, among several others also attended the event.

A report by The Times of India quoted Shabana as saying at the event, "After the film (Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja) failed, he was a dukhi aatma (sad soul) and he had this feeling that, 'now I should die.’ He was on the first floor and when he looked down from there because he was finding ways to commit suicide, there was a party going on. He saw potatoes and brinjals being fried. So, he was like, 'yaar main aloo baigan ke beech mein agar kud ke marr jaunga toh yeh kharab death hogi (If I fall between potatoes and brinjals and die, it'll be a bad death)'."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam had earlier told ANI that he had started the "ritual" of celebrating someone's death instead of mourning them, when he father died 11 years ago. “I planned to celebrate my father' life, so that my mother can spend rest of her life happily. That way this ritual started. Satish and I have been friends for almost 48 years and will continue to be.” He added that he saw Satish in his dreams a few days ago, and the late actor asked Anupam to do something for him.

Earlier, Anupam had also shared some throwback photos with Satish on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message for him. “My dear friend Satish Kaushik. You'd have been 67 years old this Baisakhi. But I am grateful and happy that I got 48 years of your friendship, so I will celebrate that with music and love. Come my friend and watch us celebrate.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON