Shabana Azmi seemingly corrects Kangana Ranaut's statement that 'no one asked for Laal Singh Chaddha ban'

Actor Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter account and responded to claims of those who said no one asked for a ban on Laal Singh Chaddha. One of them was actor Kangana Ranaut. In a fresh tweet, the veteran actor mentioned a plea which was seeking a ban on the Aamir Khan-starrer. Also read: Kangana Ranaut agrees with Shabana Azmi on her opinion on The Kerala Story

Shabana Azmi tweets about plea seeking a ban on Laal Singh Chaddha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to a news article on the same topic, Shabana Azmi wrote, “So twiterratis who are saying there was only boycotting of LSC and no call for ban kindly refresh your memory. There was a PIL asking for ban.”

Shabana Azmi on Laal Singh Chaddha ban.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all began when Shabana Azmi tweeted about the controversial film The Kerala Story and questioned those who were demanding a ban on the film. She compared it to Laal Singh Chaddha which performed poorly at the domestic box office. Her tweet read, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

Later, Kangana showed her support for Shabana Azmi. However, she said no one was asking for a ban on Laal Singh Chaddha. The Queen actor wrote, "This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kerala Story has remained in controversy even before its release. The film claims to be based on a dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched against India as part of which several young girls from Kerala were made to join the terror outfit ISIS.

However, the Kerala High Court noted on Friday that the producers have published a disclaimer along with the movie which specifically says that the film has fictionalised. they also said that it is a dramatised version of events and that the film doesn't claim the accuracy or factuality of historic events. The film was released on Friday and has been banned in West Bengal by the CM Mamata Banerjee to avoid ‘violence and hatred’ in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha is the adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. It starred Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor. However, the film did not impress the audience during its theatrical release as expected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON