Kangana Ranaut agrees with Shabana Azmi on her opinion on The Kerala Story

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Monday to show her support for Shabana Azmi who tweeted about the controversial film The Kerala Story. Shabana had questioned those who were demanding a ban on the film. It claims to be based on a dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched against India as part of which several young girls from Kerala were made to join the terror outfit ISIS. Also read: The Kerala Story box office day 3 collection: Sudipto Sen's film earns ₹16 crore, shows highest growth so far

After The Kerala Story was pulled down from theatres in Tamil Nadu on Sunday amid threats, Shabana said it was as wrong as asking for a ban on Laal Singh Chadha, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead. The veteran actor tweeted, “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote, “This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen…”



While some are seeking a ban on the film, a few also demanded tax exemptions in BJP-ruled states. On Sunday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the opposition parties and said those who are opposing The Kerala Story film are supporters of the proscribed PFI and terror outfit ISIS.

"The Kerala Story is not just a film. There are some people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism, and their face has been exposed in this film. Some political parties are opposing it. If they are protesting then they support PFI, terrorism and ISIS," he said.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story showed immense growth on Sunday with collections of around ₹16 crore. It has been directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

