Shabana Azmi shares vintage pic with Simi Garewal-Zeenat Aman, jokes 'never managed to look sultry'

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday took a trip down memory lane and shared a vintage picture featuring herself along with actors Simi Garewal and Zeenat Aman. Taking to Instagram, Shabana dropped the photo of the trio featured on a magazine cover.

In the post, a young Shabana Azmi wore a green and yellow suit. Zeenat Aman stood next to her wearing a pink top and Simi Garewal wore a white ruffle top. The words on the cover read: "Those shocking taboo topics!".

Shabana captioned the post, "Have never managed to look sultry" followed by laughing emojis. Reacting to her picture, actor Rasika Dugal wrote, "What a lovely one."

Taking to the comments section, fans showered them with love. "Three beauties in one frame", "and yet you look sultry", "you are so gorgeous, Shabana ji", and "you always look serene" were a few compliments that featured in the comments section.

The actor is quite active on social media platforms and shares posts featuring herself, her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, and stepson, actor-director Farhan Akhtar. On Wednesday, she dropped a post featuring the father-son duo and captioned it, "They could be twins ! @Javedakhtarjadu @FarOutAkhtar."

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Sheer Qorma, also starring Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta. The movie, set against the LGBTQ theme, narrates the story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads.

She will next feature in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. It also features actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

While Dharmendra and Jaya are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, Shabana is a member of Alia's family. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the film will release in 2022.