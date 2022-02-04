Shabana Azmi wishes Urmila Matondkar on birthday, says 'have been so proud to watch you evolve'. See post

Shabana Azmi has shared a birthday wish for Urmila Matondkar on Twitter and posted a picture of the Rangeela star. Urmila turned 48 on Friday.

Shabana wrote, “Salgirah mubarak Urmila. Have been so proud to watch you evolve into the person you have become… socially conscious, politically engaged and yet the twinkle in the eye and the joi de vivre remains intact ️bahut saara pyar jeete raho khush raho (Lots of love, stay happy).”

Salgirah mubarak Urmila. Have been so proud to watch you evolve into the person you have become..socially conscious, politically engaged and yet the twinkle in the eye and the joi de vivre remains intact ❤️❤️bahut saara pyar jeete raho khush raho pic.twitter.com/emUIlq73eU — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 4, 2022

Urmila made her Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapur's Masoom as a child actor. The film featured Shabana and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Before Masoom, Urmila made her acting debut with 1977 film Karm. Later, Shabana and Urmila played mother-daughter duo in the 2003 film Tehzeeb that starred Arjun Rampal opposite Urmila.

On Friday, Urmila shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Titanium. That’s what one needs to be n I’m exactly http://that.So bring it on!I’m right here,ready to take on whatever life throws with grace,dignity,courage n formidable strength cos that’s the only way I http://know.Love for all your support.Forever grateful."

Titanium

That’s what one needs to be n I’m exactly https://t.co/vPsoVE6ro2 bring it on!I’m right here,ready to take on whatever life throws with grace,dignity,courage n formidable strength cos that’s the only way I https://t.co/wf7Bnz5v5w for all your support.Forever grateful 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YfcNG34qnn — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 4, 2022

Urmila rose to the limelight after her appearance in Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. She said in a recent interview that that she did not get credit as an actor for the film and her performance was dismissed as ‘sex appeal’. She essayed the role of an aspiring actor and Aamir Khan played her friend. Jackie Shroff essayed the role of movie star in the 1995 film.

In an interview with the Times of India, Urmila said that looking sexy also required acting. She also questioned the norm of considering only intense emotional scenes as ones that can display the talent of acting. She also recalled how critics wrote nasty things about her even after the success of Rangeela.

Also read: Shabana Azmi shares pics from get-together with Anil Kapoor, Urmila

Urmila worked in films such as Satya, Judaai, Daud and Kaun. She also played the main role in the critically acclaimed movie Pinjar where she featured alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Urmila is now pursuing a career in politics. Formerly a member of the Congress party, she joined Shiv Sena in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON