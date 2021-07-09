Shagufta Ali gets aid of 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of Dance Deewane team, says 'I have no words'

Actor Shagufta Ali, who has been battling depleting finances due to her ill health and no work, has received financial aid of ₹5 lakh from actor Madhuri Dixit on behalf of the team of the reality show Dance Deewane 3. Shagufta visited the set of the show and also spoke about her journey over the last 36 years.

On Instagram, Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode where a teary-eyed Shagufta Ali spoke about her struggles in the last few years. The episode will also have actors Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar as well as filmmaker Rohit Shetty appearing on the show as guests.

Shagufta Ali said in Hindi, "The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don't know why but I couldn't tolerate the pain of these four years." She is also heard saying as tears well up in her eyes, "The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it."

Her words left host Bharti Singh also in tears as she hugged Shagufta. Actor Madhuri Dixit, one of the judges of the show, then walked up to Shagufta and consoled her. Madhuri said, "You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the Dance Deewane team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of ₹5 lakh." Shagufta replied, "Thank you so much. I have no words."

The Covid-19 lockdown left Shagufta worrying about her survival and led to her ill health with the high blood sugar levels harming her eyes. She is currently undergoing treatment for the same. The actor was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015.

On Thursday, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had confirmed that she has also has received financial aid from Rohit Shetty. Ashoke had said that Rohit 'donated a generous amount, and we are really thankful to him for that'. Shagufta had said that she received aid from her colleagues in the industry, including Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan, and Sushant Singh.

She had told news agency PTI that she has been out of work since 2018. "It's a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support...When the work stopped, my stress levels increased. That shot up my diabetes. I tried to manage things on my own by selling off my car and jewellery as I didn't ask for help initially. I had no mutual funds or fixed deposits so the money came from there to run the house," she had said.