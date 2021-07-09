Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shagufta Ali gets aid of 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of Dance Deewane team, says 'I have no words'
bollywood

Shagufta Ali gets aid of 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of Dance Deewane team, says 'I have no words'

Shagufta Ali received a cheque of ₹5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of the Dance Deewane 3 team. She has been battling depleting finances due to her ill health and no work.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Shagufta Ali with Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3.

Actor Shagufta Ali, who has been battling depleting finances due to her ill health and no work, has received financial aid of 5 lakh from actor Madhuri Dixit on behalf of the team of the reality show Dance Deewane 3. Shagufta visited the set of the show and also spoke about her journey over the last 36 years.

On Instagram, Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode where a teary-eyed Shagufta Ali spoke about her struggles in the last few years. The episode will also have actors Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar as well as filmmaker Rohit Shetty appearing on the show as guests.

Shagufta Ali said in Hindi, "The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don't know why but I couldn't tolerate the pain of these four years." She is also heard saying as tears well up in her eyes, "The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it."

Her words left host Bharti Singh also in tears as she hugged Shagufta. Actor Madhuri Dixit, one of the judges of the show, then walked up to Shagufta and consoled her. Madhuri said, "You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the Dance Deewane team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of 5 lakh." Shagufta replied, "Thank you so much. I have no words."

The Covid-19 lockdown left Shagufta worrying about her survival and led to her ill health with the high blood sugar levels harming her eyes. She is currently undergoing treatment for the same. The actor was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015.

On Thursday, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had confirmed that she has also has received financial aid from Rohit Shetty. Ashoke had said that Rohit 'donated a generous amount, and we are really thankful to him for that'. Shagufta had said that she received aid from her colleagues in the industry, including Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan, and Sushant Singh.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is ‘looking for adventure’ in London, shares photos of downtime with her squad

She had told news agency PTI that she has been out of work since 2018. "It's a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support...When the work stopped, my stress levels increased. That shot up my diabetes. I tried to manage things on my own by selling off my car and jewellery as I didn't ask for help initially. I had no mutual funds or fixed deposits so the money came from there to run the house," she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit dance dance deewane anil kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Kanika Dhillon on her and Taapsee Pannu's defensive stance against Haseen Dillruba criticism: 'Why will I take it'

UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:02 AM IST
bollywood

Suhana Khan parties the night away with her friends, shares glamorous photo in strapless dress

UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:10 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Love candy? This huge 25 kg lollipop will definitely make you drool

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP