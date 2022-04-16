Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn welcome Akshay Kumar into their Vimal gang with new ad video. Watch

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn collaborated for a Vimal ad for the first time last year. The actors have once again collaborated for yet another Vimal ad, however this time, a third actor has joined them. On Saturday, a new ad was released featuring Akshay Kumar as the latest addition to the gang, alongside Shah Rukh and Ajay. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn wonder who is the 'new khiladi' joining 'Vimal universe', fans say it's Akshay Kumar. Watch

The ad features Shah Rukh and Ajay, who are dressed in all-black outfits, inside a car. While Ajay drives the car, Shah Rukh is seen sitting beside him and saying, “Dekhein kaun naya khiladi aaya hai (Let’s see who this new player is)." Ajay then says, “Samjha dete hain (we will make him understand).” SRK replies, “Pyaar se samjhayenge, dheere dheere se (we will make him understand with love).”

They later come out of the car and see Akshay chewing on a packet of Vimal, seeing this, Shah Rukh says, “Yeh toh apni zubaan hai,” Akshay replies, “Toh dil bhi ek hone chahiye (our hearts should be united as well).” The trio then makes a V salute with their fingers.

People took to YouTube to crack jokes about the new add the ‘Vimalverse’. “No producer and director were able to cast these 3 biggies but Vimal does it,” read a comment. "Criticism aside.. SRKs style and the intensity in his voice,

Akshay Kumar's fan were too happy to see him promote the brand. One wrote, “Was Always Fan of Your Fitness , tips , acting , healthy habits no smoking - Drinking habits. Was proud fan and said many times proud of my role model. Par aap toh Vimal khane lage. @akshaykumar." One person wrote, “Please! Please! Please! Akshay Kumar stop Vimal's ad."

All three actors are, meanwhile, awaiting the release of various films. Ajay's directorial Runway 34 is set to release on April 29. The film stars Ajay along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Akshay will be next seen in historical epic Prithviraj, which releases on June 3. The film marks the screen debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Akshay also has Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 in the pipeline. Shah Rukh's next release is Pathaan, which will hit the screens in January 2023.

