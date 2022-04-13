Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn wonder who is the 'new khiladi' joining 'Vimal universe', fans say it's Akshay Kumar. Watch

It's not just cinematic universes where superstars are crossing over into each other's territories. Brand advertisements have become multi-starrer too now. After Shah Rukh Khan joined Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi last year, another star is joining the duo. A teaser for the development was shared by the brand on social media, featuring both Shah Rukh and Ajay, as well as a silhouette of the new entrant. Fans are convinced that it's Akshay Kumar. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest, fans picture Kajol's reaction

The short seven-second teaser shared by Vimal Elaichi's page on Instagram shows Ajay Devgn driving a car with Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to him. Shah Rukh then says, "Dekhein, kaun naya khiladi aaya hai (Let's see who is this new player)." The teaser then cuts to a sword cutting a packet of Vimal Elaichi, followed by a long shot of a person's silhouette from the back. Sharing the post, the brand asked the fans to guess who the third star is.

Going by the silhouette and the use of the word 'khiladi', many fans commented it was Akshay Kumar. The comment section was soon flooded with Akshay's name.

Khiladi, which released in 1991, was Akshay's breakthrough film, and the moniker of Khiladi Kumar stuck with Akshay from then on. The actor went on to star in several successful films with the word in the title. These included Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Mr & Mrs Khiladi (1997), and Khiladi 786 (2012).

Ajay Devgn has been associated with Vimal for several years and has been the face of the brand, appearing in multiple ads. He was joined by Shah Rukh Khan in an ad, who signed up as the brand's ambassador last year.

All three actors are, meanwhile, awaiting the release of various films. Ajay's directorial Runway 34 is set to release on April 29. The film stars Ajay along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Akshay Kumar will be next seen in historical epic Prithviraj, which releases on June 3. The film marks the screen debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Shah Rukh's next release is Pathaan, which will hit the screens in January 2023.





