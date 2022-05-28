Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan join Madhuri Dixit for selfie; fans get nostalgic about Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam days

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan recently joined Madhuri Dixit for a selfie, and fans were excited to see them in a single frame. The picture, which also featured Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan's respective spouses Shriram Nene and Gauri Khan, was clicked at Karan Johar's recent birthday bash. Several celebrities attended the grand celebrations at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and have been sharing pictures from the event on social media. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan dances to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song at Karan Johar's birthday bash, fans say 'Rahul is back'. Watch

Madhuri took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the selfie, which was clicked by her husband. Salman, Shah Rukh, Madhuri, and Shriram were wearing black outfits while Gauri could be seen in a golden dress. Madhuri captioned it, "So much to talk about, right?"

The picture also gave fans a lot to talk about. One wrote, "All legends in one frame," while another commented, "Ahhh the best pic ever." A third one wrote, "And this breaks the internet tonight!" Others were excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh in one frame. One wrote, "Salman and SRK," adding red heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, others relived the old days when Madhuri, Salman, and Shah Rukh worked together. Several commented about Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, the 2002 film which starred Madhuri opposite Shah Rukh and Salman as her friend. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai in a cameo role as Salman's girlfriend. One commented 'Prem and Nisha,' talking of Salman and Madhuri's 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!"

Madhuri also worked with Salman Khan in Sajan (1991) and Dil Tera Aashiq (1993). She co-starred with Shah Rukh in Anjaam (1994), Koyla (1997), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Gaja Gamini (2000), and Devdas (2002). Salman and Shah Rukh have been co-stars in Karan Arjun (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) among other films. It is rumoured that Shah Rukh will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan's starrer Tiger 3. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is scheduled to release in April next year.

