Badshah recalls when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan patched up after tiff: ‘They were sharing anecdotes with each other’

Badshah recently talked about meeting Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after they had just patched up. The two superstars reportedly had a fallout which went on for years. Talking about them, the rapper recalls how the two ended up treating him with biryani after Shah Rukh invited Badshah. Also read: Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan

Badshah recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship dates back to the 1990s. They worked together in Karan Arjun and later in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. According to reports, they were not on talking terms after an incident at actor Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. Reportedly, they patched up in 2013.

Badshah on meeting Salman and Shah Rukh

Recalling memories of meeting Shah Rukh and Salman, Badshah recently told Raj Shamani in his podcast, “I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the backstage of an award show. I think they’d just had their patch up, apparently. I remember my manager telling me, ‘Shah Rukh sir is calling you’. I went to meet him, Salman sir was also there. They were talking to each other, I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave.”

Shah Rukh and Salman films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh and Salman were recently seen together in Sidharth Anand's Pathaan. In the film, Salman made a special cameo as his iconic character Tiger and shared the screenspace with Shah Rukh after years. They will be seen together in Salman’s upcoming Tiger 3. Confirming his cameo in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh had said, “Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don't know if it's a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger also."

Meanwhile, Badshah is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Badshah had once revealed why he changed his name to Badshah, which is his stage name now. His real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. Previously, he went by the name Cool Equal during the initial phase of his career. He revealed on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 in 2021 that it was Shah Rukh for whom he changed his name. “I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan sir, and around that time (1999), his film ‘Badshah’ released. From then on, my stage name was Badshah. It did not take much of an effort,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON