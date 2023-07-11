Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan, assures watching his film first day first show: ‘Pathaan Jawan ban gaya’

Salman's Instagram post on Jawan

Salman took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the Jawan Prevue. In the caption, he wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..”

Salman and Shah Rukh's camaraderie

Salman and Shah Rukh have been contemporaries since the early 1990s, and the two have had a bittersweet relationship since. They most famously co-starred in Rakesh Roshan's 1995 reincarnation film Karan Arjun, in which they played titular brothers.

While they've popped up for cameos in each other's films regularly since then, their most recent collaboration was in Pathaan, where Salman reprised his role of Tiger from his own spy thriller franchise, to help out Pathaan (Shah Rukh) in a mega train sequence.

They also teased Shah Rukh returning the favour via a cameo as Pathaan in Salman's upcoming release, Tiger 3, the third instalment in the franchise that also stars Katrina Kaif. Directed by Manish Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Emraan Hashmi play the villain. The film is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali on November 10.

Shah Rukh and Salman have been building the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The two will reportedly be seen locking horns next year in Pathaan vs Tiger, that is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India so far.

About Jawan

Jawan isn't a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Atlee, the action film will see Shah Rukh in the dual role of a father and a son. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also see Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay in key cameos. Produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release in cinemas on September 7.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter on Tuesday and reacted to his cast and crew sharing the Jawan Prevue.

