Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans for KKR's 'disappointing performance' at IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians registered an improbable 10-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders during Tuesday's IPL (Indian Premiere League) match. Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningly fell short, giving the defending champions their first win.

The team's owner, actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to apologise to fans for the defeat. "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans," he wrote in his tweet. The tweet got 70,000 likes overnight. Shah Rukh's fans replied to him as well. One wrote, "No need to apologise sir. You are not responsible for them. They got what they deserved. Pls don't apologise on behalf of them." Another wrote, "That's unusual 4 u to say. U usually have some good words 2 say 2 yr boys. Is all well with u? I thought there were some great performances in the first half & it was going well in the 2nd for a while, before it went to pieces. But I have faith that they'll come back stronger."

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan also expressed disappointment. "Yeah, it's disappointing. A lot of the time we played good cricket, certainly the first half and a majority of the chase. We made mistakes, hopefully, we can iron them out," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"Mumbai are a very good side. I think the perfect game is to be able to do both (all-out attack and otherwise) and we've managed to do neither in the end. It works for us a majority of the time, but we need to be better," he added.

KKR will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

Shah Rukh often tweets congratulatory messages for teams and answers fans' queries about it. In October last year, a fan asked, “Kya lagta hai kolkata jitegi sir.. Iss baar!? KKR wali cricket nahi fans ke jazbaat ke saath khel rahi hai... (What do you think sir, will KKR win this time? KKR are not playing cricket but playing with fans emotions),” a fan tweeted to Shah Rukh Khan.

He had replied: “Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! (Think about me... what all is going through my heart!!!)."