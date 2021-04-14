IND USA
Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi during the Khuswant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
When Kabir Bedi's fan screamed that she wanted to have his baby: 'It was iconic'

  • Kabir Bedi has recalled a couple of fan encounters, from his heyday as a popular actor in Europe. One time, a female fan yelled at an event that she wanted to have his baby.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:17 AM IST

Actor Kabir Bedi has spoken about the 'iconic' incident when a fan, at an event in Europe, shouted that she wanted to have his baby. The actor, who enjoys popularity in Europe, particularly in Italy, is promoting his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor.

In an interview, he recalled the incident, which he said was picked up by the press, and 'kept getting repeated like a mantra, for years'. He also spoke about another incident, which highlighted his fame.

"That became iconic. At some gathering a girl says, 'I want to have your baby!' and of course, the press picked it up and it kept getting repeated like a mantra, for years," he told Bollywood Hungama.

He continued, "As I wrote in my book, there was that incident where I went to a bookstore, and the tent was so packed with fans, the manager told me to leave the building, because it wasn't designed to hold so many people, and it would collapse and people would die. I had to leave the building." He said that in the book, he has written about his 'adventures' that followed the incident, and how he had jump across the roofs of cars to get away.

Also read: Kabir Bedi reveals how he ended open marriage with Protima Gupta to be with Parveen Babi: 'She burst out crying'

The book was launched recently, in the 'virtual' presence of actor Salman Khan, who said at the event, "Your personality as a star and human being is pure, so whatever comes out from this book would be straight from your heart and soul. It is going to be a beautiful read and I wish that a lot of people will learn from your experiences shared."

