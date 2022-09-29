Shah Rukh Khan appears on Burj Khalifa to hail NRI success story, fans say: 'Truly the world's biggest superstar'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday lit up the screen on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as part of a brand campaign for a healthcare provider. The actor appeared on the 800-metre-tall skyscraper to narrate the story of a UAE-based conglomerate owned by an NRI businessman. Fans reacted to the star's appearance on what is considered an iconic screen by doling out praises for him. Also read: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We love you’

The event marked the launch of an integrated brand campaign by Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the UAE. Shah Rukh is the face of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centres in the UAE and Oman.

The campaign launch event highlighted Shah Rukh's strong connection to the UAE. The video begins with the actor's tribute to the UAE’s martyrs after the theme music from his 2007 hit Om Shanti Om. The 1:10 minute video also showcases the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the group's flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City.

As the images and videos of Shah Rukh lighting up the Burj Khalifa made their way online, fan clubs began circulating them and praising the actor. "The musical fountain at #BurjKhalifa played the music from #ShahRukhKhan's Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings' campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! Truly the world's biggest superstar," tweeted a fan club along with a video of SRK's face on the skyscraper. Another fan tweeted, “King @iamsrk on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa.”

Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, told PTI, “We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomises the values we cherish. It symbolises Burjeel Holdings’ ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story.”

This marks the fourth time that Shah Rukh has appeared on Burj Khalifa. Earlier, in both 2020 and 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his birthday.

Shah Rukh has a busy year in 2023 as he will be a part of several films. He marks his return in a lead role after four years with YRF's Pathaan in January. This will be followed by Atlee's Jawan in June and the actor will round up the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December.

(With agencies input)

