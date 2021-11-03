Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We love you’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday. While fans showered good wishes on social media and outside Mannat, Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with his name and a special greeting.

A video shared by various Twitter users shows Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with colourful lights, along with birthday messages for Shah Rukh. "We love you SRK" and "Happy birthday SRK" were seen displayed on Burj Khalifa.

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family



كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

Many Shah Rukh fans commented on the video. One fan said, “Shah Rukh Khan's stature is so high that even World's Tallest Building looks smaller to display his name. The only living legend to get Wished by Burj Khalifa on his Birthday. King @iamsrk!!” Another one shared the video and wrote, “Just World's Biggest Movie Star's Things. For the third time in a row. King Shah Rukh Khan On Burj Khalifa."

Last year Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday in Dubai and shared a picture of himself outside Burj Khalifa, which was also displaying a birthday wish for him. He wrote, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! (sic)"

In 2019, Shah Rukh shared a video of a decorated Burj Khalifa on Twitter. He captioned it, “To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr Mohamed Alabbar and and Burj Khalifa ...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest!"

Shah Rukh was last seen on-screen in the 2018 film, Zero. He will feature in Yash Raj Films’ production Pathan. Besides Pathan, Shah Rukh will reportedly also be a part of a film by Tamil director Atlee.