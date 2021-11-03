Hansal Mehta recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan saved lives ‘without any fuss or publicity’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote a long, emotional note to wish actor Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday on Tuesday. Hansal shared the note on Twitter and recalled his three interactions with the Bollywood star.

Revealing that he has had only three interactions with Shah Rukh Khan, Hansal Mehta wrote, “Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I've interacted with SRK thrice- once on Twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed urgent financial support for life-saving surgery.”

He recalled that he had tweeted about it at midnight and then slept as he had to go for an early morning shoot in Haryana. “I was on a shoot and I had 3 missed calls from a number I did not recognise. I had a very polite area from the number asking me to call back. The message was from SRK. I called his not knowing why he wanted to speak to me. It was about the child. He said whatever they need will be taken care of. In less than a few hours the hospital was contacted funds were transferred. Somebody got a new life. Quietly, gently, without fuss, a life was saved. This happened once again a few months later. Another life was saved. Quietly and without any fuss or publicity.”

Hansal also recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s response when he thanked him: “A man idolised by millions and with whom I have almost zero personal or professional connect has a permanent place in my little heart because of his big heart and his humanity. A star is loved for his films, his persona, his charisma but for me, a superstar is somebody who possesses that rare compassion and unlikely humility when helping somebody in need. When I thanked him all he said was something like I have a lot and this is the least I can do. Shahrukh Khan you are my star. Forever. Happy birthday, SRK.”

Last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathan that also features Deepika Padukone.