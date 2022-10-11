Shah Rukh Khan books fans five-star hotel rooms in Chennai for meet and greet: 'Two butlers were allotted to us'

A few lucky fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan were in for a treat recently. The actor not only met them after finishing his shoot schedule for Jawan in Chennai, but treated them to a lavish stay at a five-star hotel in the city. The actor was in Chennai recently for the shoot of the Atlee directorial when some of his fans reached out to his management for the meeting. The actor obliged them for what they asked and much more. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his luxurious lifestyle in new video

Shah Rukh’s Chennai fan club, which goes by SRKChennaiFC on Twitter, recently posted pictures from the meet and greet on the social media platform. A collage of pictures shows Shah Rukh posing for pictures with some 20 fans from the fan club. Our #Chennai family with King @iamsrk. Thank You Sir & Team For Everything,” the caption to the post read. The account is run by ardent Shah Rukh fan Sudhir Kothari.

In an interaction with News 18, Sudhir revealed how the meeting came to be. “I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir. They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot," he said adding, “After a few days I got a call that sir will meet us on October 8 which was the day when he wrapped up the Chennai schedule of Jawan," he said.

Sudhir was asked to select 20 people from the fan club for the meet. He then revealed that Shah Rukh’s team had booked rooms for all of them at the five-star hotel he was staying at. He had booked two rooms for us and also took care of all our requirements. A manager along with two butlers were allotted to us and we could order anything from the menu. Sir told his staff that he would like to meet us individually in his suite. He gave us all enough time to interact, click pictures and even present him with our gifts. He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly.”

Shah Rukh was filming Jawan in Chennai for a few weeks and returned to Mumbai a few days ago. The action thriller marks his first on screen collaboration with Nayanthara. The Atlee film is scheduled to release next year.

