Shah Rukh Khan shows off his luxurious lifestyle in new video, fans say 'SRK is on fire'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan still has more than three months to go before he returns to the silver screen with his comeback film, Pathaan. The actor was last seen in 2018 film Zero and recently had a cameo in Brahmastra. He has now featured in a new commercial for a television brand and fans are simply happy to see him in a dapper look. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan smiles, poses with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan inside waterpark in throwback pic

The video opens with a decked up Shah Rukh flying business class. He puts down a magazine which has him on the cover as one of the ‘achievers’ and defined as the ‘man of the year’. He looks outside the window as a private chopper readies to receive him. As he walks out of the chopper, he is photographed by an army of photographers before he heads to his luxurious home which has a luxury TV for his leisure.

Many hailed him as “King Khan” in the comments section. A fan commented, “Charm is increasing day by day.” Another wrote, “SRK on fire.” One more fan wrote, “2023 going to be SRK's year." Many also expressed how long they have been waiting for his upcoming film, Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25 next year. He stars opposite Deepika Padukone once again. The film also has John Abraham in the role of the antagonist.

The actor recently finished work on the Chennai schedule of his another upcoming film, Jawan. The actor took to Twitter on Friday to reveal Rajinikanth, popularly called 'Thalaivar', had visited them on the sets one day. Shah Rukh, who shot for the movie here with co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in a month-long schedule, said he had a "blast" working on the film which is also backed by his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets… saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! (sic)" the actor tweeted on Friday night.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres on June 2, 2023. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, set to hit the theatres next December.

