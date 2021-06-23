Shah Rukh Khan can’t take his eyes off Gauri Khan in old photo, fan says ‘you both are my breath’

Gauri Khan, interior designer and the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a throwback picture of them at an event. In the photo, they were sitting next to each other, with him gazing at her as she looked at something. “Collect moments and good times,” she captioned her Instagram post, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Fans could not stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. “You both are my breath,” one commented, while another called them ‘King and Queen’. A third wrote, “My heart just stopped at this picture only Gauri Ji. Just the most beautiful couple.” A fourth said that they were setting ‘couple goals’.

Shah Rukh and Gauri, who are childhood sweethearts, got married on October 25, 1991. They have three children -- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Earlier this year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh what Gauri loves about him. “That I cook and clean and look after the babies. And I guess being so handsome helps too,” he replied.

Shah Rukh and Gauri featured together in the final episode of the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which explored the personal and professional lives of their friends -- Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

In an Instagram post, Gauri hinted that she might be a part of the second season of the Netflix reality series. She shared a poster of the show, featuring the four leads, and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.”

Shah Rukh, who was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, will soon make his acting comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The yet-to-be-announced film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.