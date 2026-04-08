Shah Rukh Khan can't wait to watch Atlee's Raaka, says the first look of Allu Arjun is ‘amazing just like you are’

Shah Rukh Khan is as excited as everyone else about what Atlee and Allu Arjun are going to present in their upcoming film Raaka. The first look poster and name of the film were unveiled on Arjun's birthday on Wednesday, April 8. Shah Rukh, who has worked with Atlee in his previous action entertainer Jawan, took to his X account to cheer for Raaka. (Also read: Atlee says he has held on to the idea of Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka for 18 years: ‘This is just the beginning’)

What Shah Rukh said about Raaka

Shah Rukh Khan gave a shoutout to Atlee for his next film Raaka.

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Shah Rukh shared the first look poster of Raaka and said, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun… the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!!"

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{{^usCountry}} In the poster, Arjun was seen covering his face with his clawed hand as he looks into the camera. He sported kohl-lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick, greying moustache and beard. Many on the internet compared it with Karthi’s look from Kaashmora as well. More about Raaka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the poster, Arjun was seen covering his face with his clawed hand as he looks into the camera. He sported kohl-lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick, greying moustache and beard. Many on the internet compared it with Karthi’s look from Kaashmora as well. More about Raaka {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to his X account, Atlee wrote about the film and said, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to his X account, Atlee wrote about the film and said, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. It also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. It also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh and Atlee's collaboration, Jawan, was a box office blockbuster. It also earned Shah Rukh his first National Award in the Best Actor category. Will Shah Rukh work with Atlee again in the future? In an interview in 2023 with Hindustan Times, Atlee had shared about his experience of working with Shah Rukh. “I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we'll make something bigger than Jawan,” he said.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, which will also star Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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