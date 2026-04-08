Atlee says he has held on to the idea of Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka for 18 years: ‘This is just the beginning’

He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.”

Taking to his X, Atlee wrote, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.”

Allu Arjun responded to it and said, “Atlee garuuuu… Thank you so much for this lovely gift. Definitely the best one this birthday. And lot more to come. Cheers!”

About Raaka "Raaka is a collaboration born of the highest ambitions in Indian cinema. We believe this will not only redefine the scale of what we create, but also affirm Indian cinema's rightful place in global entertainment," the production house said. The film marks the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with director Atlee and also stars Deepika Padukone.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music of the film. He wrote, "Composing for a film of this scale has been absolutely wild and nothing short of a dream come true . Extremely grateful to dear @Atlee_dir anna and @alluarjun sir and the incredible team at @sunpictures Happy birthday dearest @alluarjun sir love you"

Prior to the grand reveal on Wednesday, the makers kept the film's details under wraps. Last year, they released a video hinting at its scale. The video featured producer Kalanithi Maran travelling to Los Angeles with Arjun and Atlee to meet the animation and VFX team. VFX supervisors who worked on films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers described the script of AA 22 x A 6 as ‘unlike anything I’ve ever read.’ The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.

Atlee's last directorial was Jawan, with Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan had entered the ₹1000 crore club globally just within 18 days. Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone also make cameo appearances in the film. The film was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.