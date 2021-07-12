Shah Rukh Khan credits Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit and team for Devdas' success but says he faced one 'issue'

Shah Rukh Khan has marked 19 years of Devdas by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. The actor played the titular role while Aishwarya Rai played Paro. The movie also starred Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher among other stars.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the pictures on Instagram and credited the team for Devdas' success. However, he did shed light on an 'issue' he faced during the making of the movie.

"All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali. Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas," he said.

Madhuri too shared a post to celebrate 19 years of Devdas. However, she paid an ode for Dilip Kumar who played Devdas in 1955. She shared a post featuring the posters of both Devdas movies along with a behind-the-scenes picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh in the frame on Instagram. She said, "Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas."

Jackie too shared a picture from the sets with Shah Rukh on Instagram and said, "Aaj sirf ‘Y’ se yaad hi nahin, ‘Y’ se yakin bhi nahi ho raha 19 saal hogaye Devdas ko! Shukriya all the bondhu's who were part of the Saga ! #Devdas."

Devdas released in 2002 and was among the biggest hits of the year. The movie won 11 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Director and Actor, and five National Film Awards including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for Dola Re Dola.