Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out to Na Ja in unseen video; fans say 'his moves are perfect'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has not been seen on the screen for a long time, so his rare glimpses keep his fans entertained. In the latest, a video of the actor shaking his leg on a Punjabi song surfaced on the internet and immediately won the fans' hearts. Fans called the video adorable and said Shah Rukh's dance moves were perfect. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan dances to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song at Karan Johar's birthday bash

On Friday, a fan page shared an undated video of Shah Rukh dancing his heart out to Pav Dharia's popular song Na Ja (2017). Shah Rukh, who was in a black T-shirt, even made his own hook steps to the song as he matched them with the lyrics. From gesturing to make chapatis to showing 'nakhra' (tantrums), Shah Rukh did it all as he danced to the Punjabi song. It is unclear when or where was the video recorded.

Fans showered love on the video and were happy to see the actor having fun. One tweeted, "This is lovely..is this dance for a movie or just Shah Rukh having fun??" Another said, "He is so graceful and cute dancing. Even like that his moves are perfect. Love to see him so happy, comfortable, and free to be himself." A third one wrote, "Lightens up even during the most stressful times. That's the power of King." Several called the video 'adorable' and 'lovely.' One wrote for Shah Rukh, "My cutieee."

Shah Rukh's last full-length role was in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, which saw him alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. After a long gap, he was seen in a guest appearance in R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which released last month.

The actor has three releases lined up next year. Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is slated for theatrical release on January 25. His next release will be Atlee's Jawan on June 2. Dunki, his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani which stars him opposite Taapsee Pannu for the first time, will hit the screens on December 22.

