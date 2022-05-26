Shah Rukh Khan dances to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song at Karan Johar's birthday bash, fans say 'Rahul is back'. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday. He threw a star-studded bash in Mumbai, which was attended by Bollywood A-listers. Several photos and videos from the bash has been doing rounds on the internet now. In one of the clips shared by a paparazzo account, Shah Rukh Khan is seen turning back the clock and dancing to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's song Koi Mil Gaya. Also Read: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar dance to Dhafaliwale at his birthday bash. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen doing the iconic steps of Koi Mil Gaya. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who choreographed the song, and actor Maniesh Paul are also seen dancing with SRK.

he 1998 film was Karan;s directorial debut and saw Shah Rukh play a character named Rahul. Recalling his character, one fan commented, “Omg! Rahul is back.” Another one said, “I just can't get enough of this video.” Calling the clip dreamy, one fan said, “This is such a dreamy video.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also starred Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Karan's bash was also attended by celebrities such as, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Manish Malhotra, Jahnvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Seema Sajdeh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Maheep Kapoor and many others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will make his return to the big screen with several projects including his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The actor will feature in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Shah Rukh also has Pathaan in the pipeline. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON