Shah Rukh Khan does his signature step as Pathaan trailer plays on Burj Khalifa, performs hookstep. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai for the promotions of his upcoming film Pathaan and looked on as the film trailer showcased on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa on Saturday. Decked up in black casuals paired with a matching jacket, Shah Rukh stood on stage at a promotional event as the Pathaan trailer played at a distance. He also did his signature pose. Also read: Why CBFC asking changes in Pathaan, Besharam Rang is bad news for film industry

During the promotional event, Shah Rukh also performed the Pathaan hookstep from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also said a few lines from the film. Several fan clubs shared videos and pictures from Dubai on social media.

In a video, Shah Rukh was seen saying his Pathaan lines at an event, "Party rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathaan to ayega aur sath mein pathaake bhi layega (if you will host the party at Pathaan's house, Pathaan will obviously come and will bring firecrackers too)." He also said his another dialogue from the film “apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai (tighten your seatbels because the weather is going to change now).”

Shah Rukh had flown to Dubai for the opening ceremony of the International League T20 as well as to promote Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on January 25, marking Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years.

According to ANI, Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution said before the film's trailer was showcased on Burj Khalifa, "Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences."

He added, "We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in UAE for the International League T20, will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world. SRK has an unprecedented fan following in the UAE and we feel this activity befits the hype that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the overwhelming love that is being showered on it by his fans and audiences alike."

