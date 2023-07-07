Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch says Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t know acting, isn't handsome: ‘He knows how to market himself’

Shah Rukh Khan fans defended the Bollywood actor after Mahnoor Baloch said he was not a good actor. She also said he was not handsome in the conventional sense as she explained what truly makes a person attractive. The Pakistani actor also spoke about Shah Rukh's aura and said it made him look good, even when he doesn't meet society's beauty standards. Also read: Pakistani actor calls Shah Rukh 'universal superstar'

Mahnoor Baloch spoke about Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview.

Mahnoor Baloch spoke about how physical appearance alone does not determine a person's overall aura and personality. According to her, Shah Rukh ‘is a great businessman’ and knows 'how to market himself'. She added 'he doesn’t know acting'.

Mahnoor Baloch on Shah Rukh Khan's personality

"Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don't have any aura, so people do not even notice them," she said on Pakistani talk show Had Kardi.

Mahnoor says Shah Rukh doesn’t know acting

The Pakistani actor further said about Shah Rukh, "It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful."

Reactions to Mahnoor's remarks

Many took to the comments section of the interview that was shared by Samaa TV's official YouTube channel. One wrote, "What rubbish is she saying... SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a quality actor and a legend." One person also said, "Mahnoor is definitely wrong. He (Shah Rukh Khan) is the king of expressions."

Another one commented, "What rubbish?" One more wrote, "You and your opinion doesn't even matter." A fan also commented, “I think she is trying to gain popularity by mentioning Shah Rukh. He is better and way more successful than you. He would never give this kind of remarks for anyone, so he is also a better person than you.”

