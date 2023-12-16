Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki granted U/A certificate after 'suitable' changes were made

Dunki, which is set to release on December 21, has been granted a U/A certificate after some changes were made. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the film's makers to add anti-smoking health spots at the start of the movie. It also directed the makers to add this in the middle of the film as well, which will be before the commencement of the second half. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple with daughter Suhana Khan, offers prayers a week ahead of Dunki release)

CBFC's U/A certificate to Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.

According to the report, a word was ‘suitably’ modified to ‘immigrants’, at the start of the film. Before the interval, the scenes of Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy riding a horse in uniform during his wedding were ‘suitably’ modified too. In an important scene, a statutory warning was also added stating, “Suicide is not a solution to any problems”.

Runtime of Dunki

The team of Dunki also submitted documentary evidence for the statistics and other facts which have been mentioned at the end of the movie. Dunki was granted a U/A certificate on December 15. As mentioned on the censor certificate, according to the report, the length of the film is 161.24 minutes. The runtime of Dunki is 2 hours, 41 minutes and 24 seconds.

About Dunki

Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, it has been produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

The film charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Dunki trailer

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled Dunki: Drop 4 which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with Shah Rukh onboard a train, it sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video unit introduces the whimsical characters starting with Hardy who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends--Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

