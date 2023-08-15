Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri join AbRam for flag-hoisting ceremony in Mannat on Independence Day. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the 77th Independence Day with family at his home in Mumbai, called Mannat. The actor was joined by his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest child AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh said that it was AbRam's idea to hoist the Tricolour at their terrace once again, after they did the same last year as well. (Also read: From Shilpa Shetty to Allu Arjun: How stars celebrated Independence Day)

Shah Rukh Khan had a small flag hoisting ceremony in Mannat with family.

“Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it,” wrote Shah Rukh with a picture and video from the ceremony. The photo showed him, Gauri and AbRam all dressed in white, posing for a picture next to the National Flag. The video showed him saluting the flag, joined by members of their staff. Shah Rukh's other two kids --Aryan and Suhana – were not part of the ceremony. Suhana was with her The Archies castmates, celebrating Independence Day.

Fans of the actor also wished him a 'Happy Independence Day.' “Bharat ki shaan (India's pride) Shah Rukh Khan,” commented a fan. “Humara independence day ab ho gya (Our Independence Day is finally complete),” commented another person.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan also changed his X (formerly known as Twitter), display picture to tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'. The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of India’s Independence Day encourages citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

Other celebrities also took to social media to share pictures and videos with flags. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also hoisted the flag in their balcony. “Happy Independence Day,” she wrote as she shared a photo of herself and Vicky, looking at the flag.

Shilpa Shetty unfurled the National Flag at her home with her mother and son Viaan. The family also sang National Anthem Jana Gana Mana together.

SRK will be next seen in the action thriller film Jawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the romantic track Chaleya from the film, which received positive responses from the audience. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki oppiste Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

