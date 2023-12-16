Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan overwhelmed as son AbRam offer hugs in actor's iconic pose during school play. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan became the talk of his school's annual day event in Mumbai as he took part in a skit. He not only performed well but also struck Shah Rukh's signature open-arms pose during the play. Several inside videos from the event are now doing rounds on the internet. Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan delivers impressive performance at annual day

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan at AbRam Khan's school event.

In the videos, AbRam Khan arrived in a Medieval-inspired outfit on stage. Delivering lines from the skit in English, he also offered hugs. In a segment, he told his fellow performers, “Give me a hug, I love hugs," and struck the iconic Shah Rukh pose. The tune of Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge played in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana react to AbRam

Cheering him from the audience were Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. All of them smiled as AbRam took to the stage. The Dunki actor was seen waving and clapping throughout the show. He also looked overwhelmed. Suhana was seen recording glimpses from the event on her phone as well.

Shah Rukh had a clean shaved look for the school event. He wore a white shirt with black pants. He was seated next to Suhana Khan who just made her acting debut with The Archies. She looked beautiful in an Indian look. Gauri wore an Indian ensemble for the event and finished off with a bindi.

After the show of Friday night, Shah Rukh and Gauri were snapped while leaving the venue. They were walking towards their vehicle with AbRam. Sometime later, Suhana was seen exiting the premises with her grandmother, Savita Chhibber who also attended the event.

Celebs at Ambani school event

Besides the Khan family, several other celebrities marked their attendance at the school event. From Aishwarya Rai to Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, the Bachchan family arrived to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhaya participated in a musical play and stole the limelight. Agastya Nanda was also seen.

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor arrived with their respective kids--Yash and Roohi, Misha and Zain, and Taimur Ali Khan. Hema Malini was also a part of the guestlist as her grandkids are also studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

