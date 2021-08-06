Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah Rukh Khan gets offer for 'Chak De part 2' from India women's hockey team coach: 'What say?'
Shah Rukh Khan gets offer for 'Chak De part 2' from India women's hockey team coach: 'What say?'

Shah Rukh Khan has been offered a 'part 2' of Chak De! India. The India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted the 'offer'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India released in 2007.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday was offered a 'part 2' of his 2007 film Chak De! India. It came from none other than Sjoerd Marijne, the coach of the India women's hockey team. Sjoerd also thanked Shah Rukh for 'all the love and support'.

Taking to Twitter, Sjoerd wrote, "Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say?" Though Sjoerd shared the tweet for Shak Rukh, he tagged a different handle.

His tweet came a few hours after Shah Rukh said, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory." The women's hockey team couldn't win the bronze medal as they lost the match to Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The conversation between Shah Rukh and Sjoerd on Twitter started a few days ago after the women's hockey team created history by entering the semifinals of the Olympics, for the first time. Earlier, Sjoerd had tweeted a picture with the team and wrote, "Sorry family, I coming again later," followed by emojis.

Reacting to the tweet, Shah Rukh, who had essayed the role of hockey coach Kabir Khan in the sports drama Chak De! India, had encouraged the team to bring home a gold medal. He had tweeted, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan." In the film, his character lead the Indian women's hockey team to a win against Australia in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is now shooting for Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, directed by Anand L Rai.

