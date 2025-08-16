Shah Rukh Khan's sharp rebuke to troll telling him to retire has the internet applauding: ‘Tere sawaalon ka bachpana…'

Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday with an #AskSRK session after months. The actor replied to several users on the platform about questions ranging to his reaction to winning the coveted National Award to his upcoming film King, and his current health. When someone dared to suggest Shah Rukh to think about retirement, the actor clapped back with a witty response! Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Jawan.

Shah Rukh's AMA session

Shah Rukh posted on his account, “Saw the rain outside…mostly easy….so felt like sharing the next half hour or so with you all. If u have the time let’s do an #AskSRK. Fun questions and answers only…please, as I am recovering from an injury…so…”

A user asked, “Bhai ab Umar hogyi retirement lelo dusre bache logo ko aage aane do (You have become old now, consider retiring so that the other kids can come).”

In response, Shah Rukh replied, “Bhai Tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye…Phir kuch acchha saa puchna! Tab tak temporary retirement mein reh please (Brother if your childish questions are over then you can ask something good as well! Till then you can consider temporary retirement).”

Shah Rukh on winning National Award

Meanwhile, a fan asked, “how do you feel after winning the national award?” Shah Rukh replied, “YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder!!” Shah Rukh won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. He shared the award with Vikrant Massey who won for 12th Fail.

A second fan asked the actor what is his favorite time pass. Shah Rukh replied, “Nowadays…just physio…a bit of reading….and rehearsing lines for King….and sleeping a lot.” It was reported in June that Shah Rukh suffered an injury while filming an intense sequence for King in Mumbai.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the cast. However, the official announcement regarding the casting is yet to be made. The release date is yet to be decided.