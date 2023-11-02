Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at midnight with signature pose on 58th birthday, says ‘I am a mere actor’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan marked his midnight appearance when fans waited outside his Mumbai bungalow, Mannat on his birthday. Shah Rukh turned 58. As a part of his birthday ritual, Shah Rukh greeted fans with folded hands, blew kisses and also struck his signature open arms pose. Also read: Netflix surprise drops Jawan extended versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Shah Rukh's midnight appearance

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58, makes special midnight appearance. (ANI)

A video from the midnight celebration features fans cheering loudly as he stood on the balcony of his house. Shah Rukh opted for an all-black look which included a black t-shirt with camouflage pants. He topped it with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Shah Rukh waved at his fans, blew kisses, flashed thumbs-up signs and ended did a namaste pose. He left them enthralled when marked the occasion with his iconic pose.

Shah Rukh Khan birthday

Fans across India, reach Mumbai on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. They queue up outside Mannat since midnight to wish the actor and catch his one glimpse. Many carry gifts, birthday cakes, fanart, posters, sweets, bouquets and more for the actor. Every year, the actor makes sure he greets his fans on his birthday. Cops are also deployed to maintain the crowd.

Shah Rukh Khan pens a note for fans

Meanwhile, moments after treating fans with his birthday special appearance, Shah Rukh took to X and penned a note. Calling the celebration ‘unbelievable’, He wrote, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.”

Shah Rukh has lined up some sweet surprises for his fans. On his birthday, Jawan released on Netflix with its extended version in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The teaser of his upcoming film, Dunki will also drop on Thursday, sometime around 11 am, as per sources.

Social media is filled with heartfelt wishes from fans. Shah Rukh is currently trending on X with the hashtag ‘happy birthday SRK.’

