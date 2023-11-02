Netflix surprise drops Jawan extended versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

It's Shah Rukh Khan day and the actor has the perfect gift for his fans. As the actor turned a year older, the extended versions of his latest release Jawan dropped on Netflix. For the official announcement, the OTT giant dropped a new promotional clip featuring Shah Rukh. Also read: Dunki teaser to drop at this time on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday tomorrow Shah Rukh Khan in a still image from Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan for Netflix

It begins with Shah Rukh Khan appearing as his Jawan character and making a call to Netflix. He demands for the release of Jawan on Netflix. He says, "Else your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum.’ His girl gang also appears in the video.

Following a banter between Shah Rukh and a voice on the call talking about Mannat, the actor finally forces Netflix to drop Jawan early on the platform. He says, “A gift for you on my birthday. Watch Jawan streaming on Netflix.” The extended cut of Jawan is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also has Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt appear in special roles in the film.

Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, Jawan was a box-office hit. It smashed records in India and worldwide. Reacting to the news of Jawan's arrival on Netflix, a fan wrote in the comment section, “OMG! What a return gift SRK has given to us, Jawan's extended cut.” “Let the celebrations begin,” added another. Yet another said, “Netflix server will be down due to Jawan crash.”

Dunki teaser release

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan turned 58. He has yet another gift lined up for his fans on the special occasion. The teaser of his next film, Dunki will be out on November 2, Shah Rukh's birthday.

Hindustan Times learnt exclusively from a source that Dunki's teaser will be unveiled at 11 am on Thursday. The teaser is likely to give a glimpse into what the story of Rajkumar Hirani's maiden collaboration with Shah Rukh is about, what the look of Shah Rukh in the film would be, and who else stars in the movie. The film brings Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu for the first time.

Reportedly, Raju Hirani regulars Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni, and Boman Irani, along with Dharmendra, and Satish Shah are likely to be a part of the film. Reports also suggest cameos by Kajol and Vicky Kaushal.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON