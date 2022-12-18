Shah Rukh Khan has a witty advice for those getting married on Pathaan release date. Check it out

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has sound advice for anyone getting married on January 25, the release day of his film Pathaan. The actor took to Twitter on Saturday for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. During that, a few fans also asked Shah Rukh about what to do about their clashing wedding dates. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has an infection during Twitter AMA)

A fan asked Shah Rukh, “Sir, I am getting merried on 25th Jan. Can you please postpone Pathaan to 26th. That would be great. Thank you.” Shah Rukh, in no mood to change release plans, wrote back, “Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo (Republic Day parade ke baad) chutti bhi hai us din (You should get married on 26th. It is also a holiday).”

Another fan wrote, “Shaadi tai ho gayi 26th Jan ko.. Kya karoo? #AskSRK (My wedding is fixed for Jan 26. What should I do)." Shah Rukh replied, “Shaadi kar le…honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena (Get married. Watch the movie during your honeymoon offs).”

Apart from this, Shah Rukh gave witty replies to multiple other questions as well. “Villains look more sinister when they look like ordinary people. Why bare bodied gym-freakish look then?” SRK replied, “Apna apna nazariya hai (everyone has their own preferences)…everyone has their own interpretation and liking.” When a fan asked, “What's ur prediction for first day of PATHAAN?” He replied, “I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile…”

The actor also revealed that the film's official trailer and second song will be released "soon". Shah Rukh also said the team is working very hard to get its visual effect sequences right. "Trying our best…trying our best. #Pathaan".

Right-wing organisations as well as the BJP have called for the boycott of the movie, objecting to the "saffron" and "green" outfits being used in the song Besharam Rang that features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh's Twitter session comes two days after the actor made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

At the festival, Shah Rukh said that positive people like him, will stay alive. He also decried how social media is often driven by certain narrowness of views, "making it divisive and destructive".

