Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has an infection during Twitter AMA

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is recuperating from an infection. He gave his health update on Twitter while interacting with fans during an Ask Me Anything session. The actor appeared to be on a simple diet. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan sends birthday wishes for John Abraham

When asked a fan asked about his food habits, Shah Rukh responded in a tweet, “Little unwell with infection so nowadays only daal chawal.”

Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Responding to the actor's post, a fan wrote in the comment section, "@iamsrk so many things going on...events, shoot schedules, and so much. Please take care of yourself and your meals and make sure you take proper rest. get well soon you're the strongest Pathaan." “Hmm seems like something is going around in India. I hear this a lot now..take care. Get well soon,” added another fan. Someone also said, “Infection please take proper care may Allah protect you always.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also talked on several different topics, such as his family, FIFA World Cup, IPL matches, work and more. He also spilled some beans about his upcoming film, Pathaan. After be unveiled the first song, Besharam Rang from the film, he revealed that the next song will be sung by Arijit Singh.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first full-length film since Zero, in 2018. Pathaan also stars John Abraham and reunites Shah Rukh with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone. The film will be out on January 25, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Besides this, Shah also has filmmaker Atlee's next, Jawan, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh is also collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in his directorial Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh. The film's team recently wrapped up its shoot schedule in Saudi Arabia. It will release in theatres in December next year.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Brahmastra in a special cameo appearance. He will also be a part of Salman Khan' much-awaited, Tiger 3. It has Katrina Kaif as well.

