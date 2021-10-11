Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah Rukh Khan has always been there for those who needed help: Bollywood stands up for Aryan Khan

Sanjay Gupta and Farah Khan Ali have voiced support for Shah Rukh Khan after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan. 
Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on the set of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:45 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali have joined the chorus of support for Shah Rukh Khan in the film industry. Several industry figures have publicly voiced support for Shah Rukh and his family after the arrest of his son Aryan in a drugs-related case. 

On Sunday, Sanjay Gupta – director of films such as Kaante and the recent Mumbai Saga – wrote in a tweet, “Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!”

In a second tweet, he added, “I am a father. My son is 10yrs old. God forbid he has to pay the the price for my beliefs. So not f****n fair!”

RELATED STORIES

Farah, who is the sister of Sussanne Khan, wrote, “SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk.”

Previously, both Sussanne and her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan, stood by Shah Rukh and the family on public platforms. While Sussanne responded to a post by columnist Shobhaa De, Hrithik wrote an open letter addressed to Aryan. 

Also read: Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani support Shah Rukh Khan amid Byju’s row: ‘Don’t underestimate power of his fans’ love’

In recent days, celebrities have also commented in favour of Shah Rukh after it was reported that ed-tech company Byju’s stopped all advertisements featuring him. Ali Fazal and Anjana Sukhani were among those who criticised the move. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are yet to comment on the issue. However, many Bollywood celebrities, including Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta have come out in their support.

