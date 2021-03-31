Shah Rukh Khan has hilarious reply on being asked what Gauri Khan loves about him: 'I cook, I clean'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan often holds Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on Twitter, to stay engaged with his fans. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh was asked a bunch of new questions from his followers and one was even about his wife, Gauri Khan.

A fan asked Shah Rukh what Gauri loves about him. Replying to him, Shah Rukh listed all his great qualities. "That I cook and clean and look after the babies. And I guess being so handsome helps too," he said.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh for advice for girls. "Can you talk a little about what would be your advice for teen girls who are insecure about their appearance.. We miss you Shah," wrote one. "All girls have a beauty which is different from each other. Don’t compare...and remember you are unique," the actor replied.

A fan asked him to give tips on how to 'patana' a girl. "Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ for a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect," Shah Rukh said.

Shah Rukh also had a cheeky reply when a fan asked why he spends so much time in his bathroom. "Will send you a video....ur inquisitiveness and yearning for learning is very touching," he wrote.

Another asked what kind of a father he is to his kids--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana -- and whether he is strict on them. "Children were made dor hugging and loving....and for making mistakes not for reprimand or strictness," Shah Rukh replied.

Several fans also asked him about his upcoming movie and return to the big screen. Shah Rukh assured them that he is working on his next project. However, he still did not name Siddharth Anand's Pathan as his next. He will reportedly be seen in it with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.