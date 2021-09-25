Shah Rukh Khan hides face under a hoodie as paparazzi spot him, son Aryan Khan. Watch

It seems like Shah Rukh Khan doesn't want to reveal his current look just yet. On Saturday, the paparazzi were waiting for Shah Rukh outside a building in Mumbai. While the actor did leave the building, he covered himself under an oversized black hoodie.

In the videos, shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, one can hardly notice Shah Rukh's face as he rushed from the building and dived into his car. He also sat behind the passenger seat in his car, hiding away from the cameras.

His son Aryan Khan, on the other hand, was photographed entering a restaurant on the same night. He was dressed in a green T-shirt, topped with a faded black jacket and a pair of denim pants. He, too, didn't pose for the paparazzi.

Shah Rukh hasn't officially announced a project since 2018's Zero. However, the actor is expected to make a comeback with Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh was also photographed in Pune. He was reportedly shooting for a new film with Tamil director Atlee. Pictures of the actor from a metro station in the city were shared by fan accounts. The fan clubs also shared pictures of Shah Rukh posing with the employees of the metro rail service in Pune.

He has also been teasing his digital debut for a while now. While Shah Rukh seems to be busy with work, Aryan, too, graduated this year. In May, Aryan was photographed at the University of Southern California graduation ceremony. He received his degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, from the School of Cinematic Arts. Shah Rukh has previously said that Aryan doesn't intend on becoming an actor. However, he is interested in filmmaking.