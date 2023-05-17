Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador to India at Mannat, he says: ‘Is it time for my Bollywood debut?’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted the newly appointed US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at his Mumbai home Mannat on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, Eric posted photos from his visit. In the first picture, Shah Rukh and Eric posed next to each other inside Shah Rukh's home in Bandra. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan gets Gauri Khan's age wrong at event, she corrects him.)

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and US envoy Eric Garcetti at Mannat.

In the next picture, Shah Rukh smiled looking at his hands as he held something. Eric stood next to him holding a ball. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani also smiled while looking at another person. Shah Rukh's wife-interior designer Gauri Khan looked at Pooja and smiled too.

Shah Rukh was seen in a black sweatshirt, matching denims and a cap. Gauri was seen in a black outfit too. Pooja opted for a white shirt and denims. The room, in which they gathered, had a red brick wall on one side in which a huge painting was hung. A chandelier also hung from the ceiling. Couches along with a coffee table were also seen in the picture.

Sharing the photos, Eric captioned the post, "Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Ambassador sir absolutely, Karan Arjun 2 it should be." A person asked, "So Isn't #SRK getting younger by time?" A Twitter user also said, "Caption should have been 'with the only legend'." A fan called Shah Rukh 'biggest superstar in the World'.

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in the action film Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. He will next be seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Earlier the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2. It is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

