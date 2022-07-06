Shah Rukh Khan is impressed with 'mendak, bichoo' mix in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings teaser

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings teaser has impressed movie lovers for its interesting storytelling technique. Alia recites a story of a mendak (frog) and a bichoo (scorpion) in the teaser and even Shah Rukh Khan is impressed with the way they made an impact. He took to Instagram Tuesday evening to praise the film's teaser. Also read: Alia Bhatt says she and Ranbir Kapoor were too tired after wedding for 'suhagraat'

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @shefalishahofficial and @aliaabhatt . Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix. Releasing 5th August.” Alia reacted to his post on her Instagram Stories with heart emoticons.

Alia Bhatt reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's post about Darlings.

She also shared a kissing gif image for Neetu Kapoor who praised the film, saying, "Awesome, can't wait," on her Instagram Stories.

Darlings is a dark comedy, set in Mumbai and also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Alia shared two posters of the film as well. One shows a close-up of Alia making a pout face while holding an injection in her hand with Vijay Varma tied to the tip of it. Another poster shows Alia and Shefali enjoying a cup of tea while playing carrom and Vijay Varma is seen sitting in between them with his hands tied.

It is Alia's maiden production venture and is set to premiere on Netflix on August 5. Alia has produced the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. It has music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by veteran writer Gulzar.

Darlings is Alia's second release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had opened theatrically in February.

(With PTI inputs)

