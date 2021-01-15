'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK
- Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.
Actor Rajkummar Rao has said that Shah Rukh Khan is the reason why he wanted to become an actor. There is so much to learn from Shah Rukh, both as an actor and as a person, he said.
Rajkummar will soon be seen in The White Tiger, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga, and will be released on Netflix on January 22.
In an interview to The Times of India, Rajkummar gushed about working with Priyanka. He said, "Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon."
But Rajkummar's idol remains Shah Rukh. He said, "I am an actor because of Shah Rukh sir. Seeing him on screen made me want to join the industry because I could connect with his journey. He taught me that if you have a dream and if you’re ready to work hard, the dream will come true. We all know how charming he is and how he makes everyone feel special. There is so much to learn from him be it on-screen or off it."
After the success of Queen, he finally met Shah Rukh. “I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance––maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him––I didn’t think he’d know me, but, he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio!" Rajkummar earlier said in a Humans of Bombay post.
“He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?,” he said about his idol.
