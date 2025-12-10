Shah Rukh Khan is training daughter Suhana Khan in action for King, reveals Farah Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan in upcoming film King, and he’s leaving no stone unturned to get her battle-ready. The actor has turned the film’s set into a full-fledged training ground, personally training Suhana for action scenes. Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen together in King.

Shah Rukh personally coaches Suhana

On Tuesday, Danube Properties announced that it will develop a ₹4,000 crore premium commercial tower project in Dubai named after Shah Rukh. The actor attended the event in Dubai with his friend and filmmaker Farah Khan.

During a candid on-stage chat, Farah revealed how Shah Rukh has been personally training Suhana while working together on King. A video of the moment has since surfaced on social media, quickly catching the attention of fans.

It began when Farah praised Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan for his directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and then went on to describe Suhana as incredibly hardworking.

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan has made the most kick-a** web series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Suhana is so hardworking. She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action,” Farah is seen saying to Shah Rukh on stage in the video.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is seen seated on stage, smiling warmly and nodding as he listens to Farah.

Suhana made her Bollywood debut with The Archies (2023), a teen musical film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. King is her second project.

What do we know about King

On his 60th birthday, the first look of his next film, King, was released. In the title reveal teaser of King, Shah Rukh is seen performing action sequences and stunts like never before. He is seen in salt and pepper look in the teaser. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Shah Rukh described the role as “a very dark and character”. The actor spoke about the film at the fan meet-and-greet event held on Sunday. Shah Rukh shares, “King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy (Ghosh) ne bohot prem se likha hai. Aur usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logo ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi (The character in King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sunjay wrote it with a lot of love. He comes with a lot of vices. He is a murderer. He kills people and doesn’t even ask).”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.