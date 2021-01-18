Shah Rukh Khan jokingly objects to KKR’s birthday wish for Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta: ‘I am not affable or what?’

Shah Rukh Khan jokingly took umbrage to a birthday wish shared for Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta by the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). All three of them jointly own the Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

The official Twitter handle of KKR posted pictures of the trio and wrote, “To the most affable gentleman in our set-up. Happiest birthday to our very own #JayMehta! May this year reap unbridled joy, success, and good health. #KKR #HappyBirthdayJayMehta.”

Retweeting KKR’s tweet, Shah Rukh jokingly took offence to the ‘most affable gentleman’ tag given to Jay. “Happy Birthday to Jaybhai and all our love to him....but I am not affable or what??!!!” the actor wrote.

Shah Rukh and Juhi’s friendship goes back three decades. They have worked together in a number of films in the 90s, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Duplicate and Yes Boss.

Earlier, Juhi told Hindustan Times how she bonded with Shah Rukh during the shooting of Duplicate, as he stood by her like a rock after she lost her mother. “He was the person who consoled me, as he had seen his parents pass away before that and knew the pain of losing a parent. So, he was trying to make me laugh and forget things,” she said.

Also read: Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’

Shah Rukh, Juhi and their families travelled to Dubai last year to cheer for KKR in the IPL. Unfortunately, the team could not qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero as a vertically-challenged man. The film, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was a critical and commercial failure. Since then, he has not announced his next project as an actor.

Shah Rukh has been busy with his production ventures. Last year, he produced two films under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner - Kaamyaab and Class of 83. His next project is Bob Biswas.

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh has begun shooting for his next film as an actor, Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. However, an official announcement has not been made yet.